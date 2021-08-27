STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid-19: Experts advise caution as calls for Ganesha festivities grow in Karnataka

The State Government had recently issued guidelines banning any public celebrations or processions during the festival to prevent a surge in Covid-19 cases across Karnataka.

Published: 27th August 2021 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2021 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

Representational Image (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Thursday said Covid-19 guidelines for Ganesha festival could be revised, based on the reduction or rise in Covid cases, right-wingers are demanding public celebrations and processions during the festival, though such events could potentially become super-spreader events leading to a third wave of the pandemic in the state.

The State Government had recently issued guidelines banning any public celebrations or processions during the festival to prevent a surge in Covid-19 cases across Karnataka.

However, earlier this week, senior BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai not to impose restrictions on public celebrations of Ganesha Chaturthi or any other Hindu festival and threatened that even if the Chief Minister imposed restrictions (during Ganesha festival) he would not remain silent.

In Mangaluru, Sri Rama Sene’s state general secretary Anand Shetty Adyar on Thursday threatened to stage a dharna in front of offices of BJP legislators in Dakshina Kannada district from August 30 if the district administration does not allow public celebrations of Ganesha Chaturthi, by August 29. 

‘Festivals may spawn clusters’

DR M K Sudarshan, chairman, Technical Advisory Committee, said the committee has recommended stricter measures in districts with more than 2 per cent positivity rate (including Dakshina Kannada).

“We cannot allow festivals, fairs, darshans, pujas and public congregations of any sort. People can celebrate within their homes,” he said.

Dr C N Manjunath, member of state Covid Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) and director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, warned that these festivals could become potential super- spreaders if a large number of people are allowed to celebrate together.

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa said Ganesha Chaturthi is 15 days away, and depending on the situation, the government will take a decision on whether to allow celebrations.

