Four of family attempt suicide, drive into Bhadra canal

By Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: Four members of a family attempted suicide by driving their car into the Bhadra canal on Wednesday. The incident reportedly took place near Malali Channenahalli in Tarikere taluk at 1 am on Wednesday night.

The members of the family have been identified as Manju, his mother Sunandamma, wife Neetu and 13-year-old son Dhyan. They hailed from Hale Jedikatte in Bhadravathi taluk in Shivamogga district. In a voice message sent a short while before the suicide attempt, they had said that mental agony had driven them to take this extreme step.

Neetu and her son Dhyan are said to be safe and out of danger, while the bodies of Manju and his mother Sunadamma could not be traced. It is believed that they might have been swept away in the current of Bhadra canal water.

Tarikere police and Fire tender officials are making efforts to trace the missing bodies.

Meanwhile, Chikkamagaluru Superintendent of Police MH Akshay visited the spot on Thursday morning. The exact reason for the suicide attempt is yet to be ascertained. Investigation is on.

