Karnataka HC quashes BSF’s order on transfer of SI to Kashmir

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court quashed the movement order passed by the BSF to transfer a Sub-Inspector from Bengaluru to Kashmir. Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order quashing the transfer order.

Sub-Inspector Shivaji Bajantri (General Duty), 62 Batallion, moved court to quash the movement order dated January 9, 2021, passed to transfer him to Kashmir.

“The wife of the petitioner, being a patient of cancer, though having suffered cancer in 2009 which is not in dispute, is under treatment even today in Bengaluru. It is always said that once a patient of cancer, is always a carcinoma patient and the petitioner himself being downgraded under low medical category, is entitled to protection under the Rules. Therefore, the BSF ought to have deployed a streak of sympathy in the peculiar facts of the case of the petitioner,” the judge said.