Home minister Jnanendra stirs row with remarks on Mysuru gangrape, Bommai disapproves

BENGALURU: Home Minister Araga Jnanendra courted controversy on Thursday when he remarked that “Congress is attempting to rape the Home Minister” and even suggested that the victim should not have ventured into a secluded place late in the evening.

Hours after he was panned by the opposition Congress, and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai himself expressed disapproval of Jnanendra’s statements from New Delhi, the Home Minister expressed regret and withdrew his remarks.

On Thursday, while responding to the Opposition’s criticism of the State Government over the Mysuru gang rape, Jnanendra accused the Congress of politicising a sensitive issue when the government was trying its best to nab the accused. “It is an inhuman act. The Congress is attempting to rape the Home minister. The Congress is trying to politicise it,” Jnanendra said.

I don’t endorse Araga’s views: Bommai

Jnanendra later stressed that the victim should not have gone to a secluded place (lake at the foothills of Chamundi Hills) around 7.30 pm. Congress leaders took strong exception to these remarks and demanded his resignation. Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar demanded an explanation from senior BJP leaders.

“We do not seek any explanation from the Home Minister for using the word ‘rape’ so casually. Let senior BJP leaders give an explanation about the minister’s remarks,” Shivakumar said, questioning the administration when the Home Minister himself is making such comments. Shivakumar said Jnanendra’s remarks showed that women were not free to go out, which indicated the BJP leader’s mindset.

He accused the government of not being able to nab the accused even 48 hours after the crime. Chief Minister Bommai, who was in New Delhi on a two-day visit to meet Union ministers, disapproved of his Home Minister’s remarks. “I do not endorse his views and I have asked him to clarify,” the CM said.

Minutes after the CM’s disapproval, Jnanendra expressed regret. “I have withdrawn the statement made earlier against the Congress leaders,” he said, adding that he had no intention of hurting anybody by criticising Congress leaders who sought his resignation.