STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Minor girl gang-raped multiple times over past few weeks in Belagavi, four arrested

According to a top police officer from Belagavi, the girl was allegedly raped by a group of men over the past several weeks in different places in and around Ghataprabha

Published: 27th August 2021 06:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2021 06:49 PM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Even before the state police could crack the recent case of the gang rape of a woman in Mysuru, another shocking incident of rape of a 16-year-old girl by several men has been reported from Ghataprabha in Belagavi district.

According to a top police officer from Belagavi, the girl was allegedly raped by a group of men who also hailed from Ghataprabha over the past several weeks in different places in and around the town until the incidents came to light on Friday.

ALSO READ: Mysuru gang rape: Perpetrators filmed act, threatened victim

Most of the people involved in the incident were known to the girl for a long time. Whether or not they had consensual intercourse with the girl, the police had no other choice but to file a rape case since the girl is a minor, the police officer said.

The girl's family had brought the incidents of rape to the notice of a local women's rehabilitation centre and eventually the local police was informed about it and a case filed against all the accused.

Soon after the police launched an investigation into the incident, four of the accused were arrested in Ghataprabha.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Belagavi Ghataprabha
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LISTEN | For me, Zohra Segal's life translates into courage: Ritu Menon
Football player Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo heading back to Manchester United
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
Sir Alex Ferguson bought a young Portuguese winger from Sporting Lisbon in 2003. The rest is history which needs no retelling. The boy, who went on to become a legend, has made a dramatic return to the Theatre of Dreams hoping for a memorable Last Dance.
Cristiano Ronaldo is coming home: Where are his Manchester United teammates from 2008-09 now?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp