Minor girl gang-raped multiple times over past few weeks in Belagavi, four arrested

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Even before the state police could crack the recent case of the gang rape of a woman in Mysuru, another shocking incident of rape of a 16-year-old girl by several men has been reported from Ghataprabha in Belagavi district.

According to a top police officer from Belagavi, the girl was allegedly raped by a group of men who also hailed from Ghataprabha over the past several weeks in different places in and around the town until the incidents came to light on Friday.

ALSO READ: Mysuru gang rape: Perpetrators filmed act, threatened victim

Most of the people involved in the incident were known to the girl for a long time. Whether or not they had consensual intercourse with the girl, the police had no other choice but to file a rape case since the girl is a minor, the police officer said.

The girl's family had brought the incidents of rape to the notice of a local women's rehabilitation centre and eventually the local police was informed about it and a case filed against all the accused.

Soon after the police launched an investigation into the incident, four of the accused were arrested in Ghataprabha.