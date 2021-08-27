Mysuru gang rape: Perpetrators filmed act, threatened victim

Karthik K K By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Ongoing investigation into the gang rape and sexual assault of a college student at the foothills of Chamundi Hills in Mysuru on Tuesday night has revealed that the attackers had filmed the act and had even threatened the victim and her friend of uploading it on social media if they approached the police.

After the incident triggered outrage across the state, a special investigation team has been constituted under the supervision of ADGP Pratap Reddy, which inspected the scene of crime on Thursday. Sources said that over 34 articles and crucial evidence have been recovered from the spot based on which the police are on the trail of the culprits.

The team also recovered liquor bottles from the crime scene near Lalithadripura and are tracking the bar codes of the bottles to trace the shop and collect the footage of the buyers. The police are also rounding up those involved in eve-teasing.

But a major challenge is the fact that the police are yet to record the statement of the survivor who is undergoing treatment for multiple injuries in the city and is in a state of shock. ADGP Pratap Reddy said, “It is a big task as we still don’t have a statement, but we have put together a very good team and involved all the technical agencies and staff from across the state to crack the case.”

Sources also revealed that the police are reviewing cell phone tower data in the area that were active between 7 pm and 8.30 pm on Tuesday and have shortlisted several numbers from which they hope to get some leads.

Accused demanded money from duo before assaulting them

Tho ugh i t had earl ier emerged that the gang waylaid them while returning and had assaulted the victim’s male friend, dragged her to a secluded place to sexually assault her, highly placed sources, quoting information provided by the survivor’s friend, revealed that the perpetrators had also filmed the act and threatened them that they would upload it if they approached the police.

It is also said that the accused, who spoke in the local language, had demanded money and when the victim expressed inability, they assaulted the duo. Karnataka State Women’s Commission chairperson Pramila Naidu went to the hospital on Thursday to meet the victim, but was advised by doctors against it.

A highly placed source has confirmed that the cops have taken several suspects into custody, but investigating officers are tight-lipped. Based on video footage, the police are believed to have rounded up two to three suspects, who are being interrogated. However, ADGP Pratap Reddy categorically denied it and said that more details will be shared once substantial progress is made in the investigation.

NCW takes cognisance of incident

The National Commission for Women has taken cognizance of the incident and the chairperson, Rekha Sharma, has written to Director General and Inspector General of Police Praveen Sood to ensure that all

the accused are arrested immediately and charged under relevant provisions of the law.

The Commission has also sought initiating process to provide necessary compensation to the survivor as per theVictim Compensation Scheme enumerated under Section 357A of Criminal Procedure Code, 1972, and has also stated that the survivor must be provided with medical and counselling support.