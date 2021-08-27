Officials at Karnataka jail in a fix as two inmates fail to return after end of 90-day parole

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Two inmates of Hindalga Central Prison in Belagavi who were on parole have not reported back to the prison authorities even after their parole time expired. According to the sources, the two were supposed to return to the jail on completion of the 90-day parole but both are untraceable.

According to a top jail officer, the two were on parole as per the rules and assured along with their guarantors before leaving the jail that they would return after 90 days. However, they did not report to the prison management after the deadline, he said adding that the jail authorities did give them some leniency due to the prevailing Covid situation but both of them continue to avoid reporting to the jail.

Inmate Ramesh Kuri (33), a convict was granted parole for 90 days starting from May 15 and he failed to report back to the jail after his parole ended on August 16. It has been almost 11 days since his parole time ended.

Another convict Eshwar Waggar (57) also was granted parole on May 15 and remains untraced after his parole ended.

One of the oldest prisons in the country, Hindalga houses about 1000 people including both convicts and undertrials. The jail authorities have lodged a complaint against both the inmates at Belagavi Rural Police station, furnishing details of the cases including the addresses of the guarantors for the two.

The police are expected to question the guarantors who had taken responsibility for both the inmates when they were given parole.