Our target is 5 lakh Covid vaccine doses per day: Bommai to Centre

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s visit to New Delhi to speak to the central leadership about miffed ministers Anand Singh and MTB Nagaraj, and to work out a solution to the Jarkiholi issue, will have to wait for now. The meeting with party president J P Nadda could not take place, and was put off to September 7.

It may be recalled that sulking minister Anand Singh had stayed away from office, and assumed duty a couple of days ago, on the basis of an explicit assurance from Bommai. Bommai had on Thursday met Union Health Minister M Mandaviya and requested him to supply 5 lakh doses of Covid vaccine per day to the state, to which the Union minister had responded positively. Bommai said that he had told Mandaviya that Karnataka would take up vaccination a much larger scale.

“Earlier, we were vaccinating about 3.5 lakh people per day, and on Wednesday, we touched 5 lakh per day, we want to vaccinate 5 lakh per day in September,’’ Bommai said.

Bommai later called on Union Education Minister D Pradhan on the National Education Policy, along with ministers Govind Karjol, K Sudhakar, MP Shivakumar Udasi and others, and said he would invite Pradhan to launch the programme in Bengaluru.

Bommai, who had served as Water Resources minister, held a meeting with legal and technical experts. “I had a detailed discussion with the legal team on Supreme Court cases related to interstate river water disputes and many issues were taken up.” Bommai said he had met senior advocates Shyam Diwan and Mohan Katarki on the water disputes.

On the Mekedatu issue, Bommai said it has been decided to put forth the State government’s stand when the case gets listed for hearing next time. Lower riparian state Tamil Nadu is opposing the reservoir over Cauvery at Mekedatu. Bommai said the dispute over Kalasa-Banduri Nala project on Mahadayi river was also discussed, and the hearing is scheduled for September 2.

Meanwhile, Bommai said water projects being implemented in Tamil Nadu are illegal and another petition will be filed in the Supreme Court against the state.