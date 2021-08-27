STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Our target is 5 lakh Covid vaccine doses per day: Bommai to Centre

The meeting with party president J P Nadda could not take place, and was put off to September 7. 

Published: 27th August 2021 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2021 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

CM Basavaraj Bommai pays tribute at the National Police Memorial in New Delhi on Thursday 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s visit to New Delhi to speak to the central leadership about miffed ministers Anand Singh and MTB Nagaraj, and to work out a solution to the Jarkiholi issue, will have to wait for now. The meeting with party president J P Nadda could not take place, and was put off to September 7. 

It may be recalled that sulking minister Anand Singh had stayed away from office, and assumed duty a couple of days ago, on the basis of an explicit assurance from Bommai.  Bommai had on Thursday met Union Health Minister M Mandaviya and requested him to supply 5 lakh doses of Covid vaccine per day to the state, to which the Union minister had responded positively. Bommai said that he had told Mandaviya that Karnataka would take up vaccination a much larger scale.

“Earlier, we were vaccinating about 3.5 lakh people per day, and on Wednesday, we touched 5 lakh per day, we want to vaccinate 5 lakh per day in September,’’ Bommai said. 

Bommai later called on Union Education Minister D Pradhan on the National Education Policy, along with ministers Govind Karjol, K Sudhakar, MP Shivakumar Udasi and others, and said he would invite Pradhan to launch the programme in Bengaluru.

Bommai, who had served as Water Resources minister, held a meeting with legal and technical experts. “I had a detailed discussion with the legal team on Supreme Court cases related to interstate river water disputes and many issues were taken up.” Bommai said he had met senior advocates Shyam Diwan and Mohan Katarki on the water disputes. 

On the Mekedatu issue, Bommai said it has been decided to put forth the State government’s stand when the case gets listed for hearing next time. Lower riparian state Tamil Nadu is opposing the reservoir over Cauvery at Mekedatu. Bommai said the dispute over Kalasa-Banduri Nala project on Mahadayi river was also discussed, and the hearing is scheduled for September 2. 

Meanwhile, Bommai said water projects being implemented in Tamil Nadu are illegal and another petition will be filed in the Supreme Court against the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai Karnataka COVID 19 COVID vaccine
India Matters
A health worker administers a vaccine for COVID-19 at a hotel lobby repurposed for a vaccination drive in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
After slow start, India's COVID vaccination pace improves; target distant still
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
Blood clot risk from COVID-19 infection much higher than that after vaccination: Study 
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
Forced sex with legally wedded wife does not amount to rape, says Chhattisgarh HC
Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | AFP)
Amitabh Bachchan's police bodyguard transferred amid reports of 'Rs 1.5 crore annual income'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
'We will hunt you down and make you pay': Biden warns Kabul airport attacker
Afghans lie on beds at a hospital after they were wounded in the deadly attacks outside the airport in Kabul. (Photo | AP)
Kabul airport attack kills 95 Afghans, 13 US troops; Biden vows revenge
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp