Scindia writes to Bommai over aviation infra

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has embarked upon the development and expansion of airports, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia has sought Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s intervention for strengthening aviation infrastructure in the state.

Scindia has written to Bommai requesting his intervention in expediting projects to strengthen aviation infrastructure in Karnataka, read a statement issued by the Civil Aviation Ministry.

Scindia has drawn Bommai’s attention to the airport projects in Belagavi, Mysuru, Shivamogga and Vijayapura. AAI has projected land requirement of 370 acres at Belagavi airport, out of which 348.6 acres have been handed over and in Mysuru, the AAI has requisitioned for allocation of 240 acres, but it is yet to be handed over by the state government, the statement said. An amount of Rs. 7.55 crore is outstanding on part of the State Government, the statement added.