Three Hindu right wing members arrested in moral policing case in Mangaluru

MANGALURU: In another case of immoral rowdism, few members of Hindu Jagarana Vedike, a Hindu right wing organisation stopped and questioned three boys for being in the company of three girls including two girls belonging to a different faith and handed over to the police.

The locals had found these students of a para medical college in Mangaluru, near Karinja temple pond in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district and the informed the fringe group. There were five right wing members.

Dakshina Kannada SP Hrishikesh Sonawane said that three persons have been arrested. Meanwhile Poonjalakatte police are further investigating the case. This is the second such case of moral policing in the district in last one week.