By Express News Service

BENGALURU/SHIVAMOGGA: Former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday headed to his home district Shivamogga for a four-day tour, his first visit to his constituency after he demitted office. He is expected to participate in local programmes and functions in Shivamogga on Saturday morning, and visit his constituency Shikaripura in Shivamogga on Sunday, again for local programmes.

After meeting visitors in Bengaluru in the morning, Yediyurappa drove to Shivamogga, accompanied by escort and pilot vehicles, since he enjoys Z-category security. This is his first drive to Shivamogga after nearly two years.

In Shivamogga, Yediyurappa received a a warm welcome by district leaders, as he stepped out of his brand-new Toyota Vellfire. Addressing party workers and supporters, he said he had made honest efforts to sanction projects and works that were demanded in different taluks in the district. Once these projects were completed, Shivamogga city and the district would emerge as a model, he said.

“My dream to bring in industries and provide employment to thousands of youths in the district which will be realised once the ongoing airport work is completed in 6-8 months. This will boost industrial development, he said.

The party’s focus is on the next assembly elections in 2023, and win more than 135 constituencies. “I will not be touring the entire state alone. All our leaders, local MLAs and ministers would join in to strengthen our party and assign work that would bring our party to power on its own in the next elections,” said Yediyurappa.

He hinted that his priority is to identify constituencies where his party can register a victory in the next elections to strengthen the party base. He said he has sanctioned funds for development work in all districts. “During my political career, I have never discriminated against people based on the caste, creed, religion etc. Need to work with party workers in an affectionate manner,” he said.