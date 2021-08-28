Justice Satish Chandra Sharma is acting Karnataka chief justice

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, the senior-most judge of Karnataka High Court, has been appointed as the acting chief justice with effect from the date Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka relinquishes charge, stated a notification by the Ministry of Justice on Friday.

Justices Oka and BV Nagarathna, who have been appointed judges of the Supreme Court, were given a farewell on Friday. Justice Oka said the two years three months he served in Karnataka are memorable, though he served as a judge in Mumbai for many years.

It is historic for Karnataka to see two of its judges being sworn in as judges of the Supreme Court. He appreciated members of the Bar, saying they knew where to start arguments and when to stop.