Kumaraswamy advises Karnataka Government to handle Mysuru gang rape case 'just like Hyderabad Police'

Further criticising the Karnataka government over the incident, Kumaraswamy said that the state government should not allow youngsters to have liquor in open deserted spaces.

Published: 28th August 2021 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2021 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy

Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

BENGALURU: Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD-S leader HD Kumaraswamy on Friday advised the Karnataka government to handle the Mysuru gang-rape case "just like Hyderabad police".

His appreciation for the Hyderabad police came two years after all the four people accused in the rape and murder of a veterinarian woman in Telangana were killed in an encounter with the police.

Further criticising the Karnataka government over the incident, Kumaraswamy said that the state government should not allow youngsters to have liquor in open deserted spaces.

Speaking to reporters here yesterday, Kumaraswamy said, "Government must be serious in handling these kinds of incidents while initiating action. Strict action must be taken in such incidents just like the Hyderabad police. The state government is at fault. It should not allow youngsters to have liquor in open deserted spaces."

The former Karnataka Chief Minister further stated that home ministry is a sensitive portfolio and the state's Home Minister Araga Jnanendra "must be vigilant all the time."

Kumaraswamy's remarks on Jnanendra came a day after the Karnataka Home Minister had on Thursday questioned the timing of the college student's visit to the deserted site on the outskirts of Mysuru where she was allegedly gang-raped by unidentified men.

Speaking to media persons here Jnanendra had on Thursday said, "First of all, they (the victims) have gone to a deserted spot at 7-7:30 pm. They should not have gone there, but they have gone and we can't stop anyone from going anywhere. No one goes there because it's a deserted land. They could have (instead) gone to the park."

Kumaraswamy also alleged that the state police "targets innocent people" and not the anti-social elements, adding that the police department "has become inept" and claimed that the existing system "encouraged the criminals".

Kumaraswamy's remarks came after a girl student was allegedly gang-raped at Lalithadripura layout, Mysuru on August 24. As per the complaint, six men committed the crime and also beat up the girl's male friend.

Amidst the rising uproar in the state on the Mysuru gang rape case, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra had assured that action will be taken and police investigation is underway to nab the culprits. The Home Minister had also assured that security will be tightened in the state. (ANI)

