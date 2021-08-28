STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mysuru varsity imposes curbs on movement of girl students, criticised

Published: 28th August 2021 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2021 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

University of Mysore

By Karthik KK
Express News Service

MYSURU: In the wake of the horrific gang-rape of a college student at the foothills of the Chamundi Hills, the century-old University of Mysore (UoM) has issued a circular prohibiting movement of girl students on the campus after 6.30 pm. However, the diktat has irked the students.

According to the circular signed by the Registrar, a copy of which is available with TNIE, the varsity has imposed fresh curbs wherein movement of girl students after 6.30 pm inside the campus is prohibited and they have also been advised not to be seen alone inside the campus. The circular was issued following oral orders from the police in the wake of the gang-rape.

However, girl students have expressed their ire against the decision and have questioned whether this is the ‘freedom’ given to young women at a time when the country is celebrating 75 years of independence.
Monica, a research scholar from the Department of Environmental Sciences, said that nearly 70% of the students in the campus are girls and questioned the need for such curbs when there is enough surveillance and security at the campus.

“As research scholars, we can’t work in a time-bound manner. Now, we have to stop research work, like referring to books in the library, by 6.30 pm as per the circular. The varsity should have taken students into confidence and sought their opinion before issuing the circular,” she said.

Another student, Kaveri, questioned why the rule was limited only to female students. “We talk about women empowerment, equality... but the circular is only for women,” she rued. Registrar R Shivappa confirmed that a circular in this regard has already been issued keeping in mind the safety of female students. The authorities have also barred entry of public to Kukkarahalli lake after 6.30 pm which comes under the varsity limits.

