Police suspect four engineering students from Kerala, TN in Mysuru gangrape case

MYSURU: The police, investigating the gangrape of a girl student in the city, suspect the involvement of four engineering students, who are from Kerala and Tamil Nadu, sources said. Police teams have been dispatched to nab the culprits, who are said to be on the run somewhere in the two neighbouring states, highly placed sources said. A special investigation team zeroed in on the students after collecting technical and other vital evidence.

The police suspect the involvement of these students as the cell phone tower data indicated that they were at the spot at the time of the crime. When the police checked with the college where the accused are studying, it was found that they have remained absent from college and have not taken the exams since Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Karnataka DG&IGP Praveen Sood, who rushed from New Delhi to Mysuru, said, “We want to give enough space to the victim to return to normal. We are hopeful of her cooperation with the investigation once she is out of trauma.”