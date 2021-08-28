STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tried to reduce pendency of cases, but Covid struck: CJ Abhay Shreeniwas Oka

However, says pandemic was also a blessing for courts to use tech

Published: 28th August 2021 06:07 AM

Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice BV Nagarathna at the inaugural of a creche for children of judiciary staff and Bar members | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state judiciary bid an emotional adieu to Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice BV Nagarathna on Friday. Chief Justice Oka, noting that the pandemic has come as a blessing in disguise for courts to use technology, said that Karnataka judiciary has the potential to become the best in the country.

Though it was planned to dispose of all cases that are over five years old in district and trial courts by the end of 2021, it could not be achieved because of Covid. It could be achieved by the end of 2022, he said. Judges should be strict without being harsh and ensure that the faith of the common man in judiciary is not shaken. 

Justice Nagarathna said, “I have enjoyed my work as advocate and judge during last 34 years in Karnataka. I think my life has been wedded with this red building (High Court) and everybody with whom I worked. I carry with me the strength of your affection and tremendous goodwill,” she said emotionally.

“May all the world, may all the people in the world feel well, comfortable and happy... Thank you,” she said, signing off with ‘Dhanyavaadagalu’, meaning thank you in Kannada. Senior-most judge Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, who has been made the acting chief justice, said parting is always painful, but inevitable.  

