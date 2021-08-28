Unique sailing race launched at KRS dam

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A unique national-level sailing championship was inaugurated at the KRS dam near Mysuru on August 27. The ‘National Level Multi Class Youth Sailing Championship’ has been jointly organised by the Madras Engineers Group (MEG) of the Army in collaboration with General Thimayya National Academy of Adventure (GETHNAA) and will be held from August 27 to 31 at the KRS dam under the aegis of the Yachting Association of Karnataka and Yachting Association of India.

This is the first sailing championship of national magnitude to be held at the KRS dam. More than 100 sailors from across the country participated in the inaugural sailing parade. The event was not open to the general public because of Covid restrictions. Sports Minister Narayan Gowda was the chief guest.

Commandant MEG and Center, Brigadier T P S Wadhava and vice-president of the Yachting Association of India, Major General M S Pillai (retd), were present at the inaugural ceremony along with other dignitaries. The MEG and GETHNAA are known for producing athletes of national and international calibre. The sailing championship will mark a new beginning at GETHNAA.