BJP executive meeting in Davanagere next month

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An executive committee meeting of the state unit of the BJP will be held in Davangere in the second week of September. This comes ahead of a series of elections due in the state--- from polls to zilla and taluk panchayats to urban local bodies, including the prestigious Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike. Also, bypolls to Hangal and Sindagi and Council elections are due.

According to party insiders, the BJP leadership is expected to discuss its strategy to face these polls during the executive committee meeting. The meeting will also be Basavaraj Bommai’s first after becoming CM. BJP national general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh and party national general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh will attend the meeting.

On Saturday, Davangere district minister B A Basavaraju visited the venue. He said the meeting will likely be held after Ganesha Chaturthi. “We will hold district-level gram panchayat conventions in October. We will study the pulse of the panchayat members as they will, in turn, be electing legislators to the Upper House. Our leaders and ministers will interact with them at the convention.

We will deliberate on this during the executive committee meeting,” a BJP leader said. The elections to 25 MLC seats will be held in January 2022. The meeting will also analyse the results of the elections to three city corporations --- Hubballi-Dharwad, Kalaburagi and Belagavi, which will be held on September 3.

Speaking to TNSE, BJP state secretary and senior MLC N Ravikumar said that the leadership will stress on strengthening the party at the grassroots level.