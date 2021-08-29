CET results will be out on September 20

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As many as 1,62,439 candidates (80.94 percent of the overall registered candidates) appeared for Biology and 1,89,522 (93.90%) for Maths examination, on the first day of CET.

Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, talking to the media after his visit to an exam centre at Sheshadripuram College, said CET results will be announced on September 20 and the counselling process would commence in the first week of October.

Narayan said there were no reports of any inconvenience from any centres including the border area districts despite lockdown and weekend curfew being in effect. “The examination ran smoothly in Dakshina Kannada, Chamarajanagara, Mysuru, Kodagu, and Udupi districts, that are adjacent to or near Kerala,” he said.

As many as nine Covid-positive students wrote the Biology paper, and 12 Covid-positive students wrote the Maths paper. Separate arrangements were made for them at a Covid care centre, said the minister. The examination was held in 530 centres in the state.