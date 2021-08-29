Leopard spotted on ring road in Devanagere

By Express News Service

DAVANAGERE: An incident of movement of a leopard on New Ring Road near Balaji Nagar adjacent to Kunduwada lake has been reported and the video of the leopard’s movement shot by people has gone viral. People of Balaji Nagar and adjacent areas are living in fear now. They urged forest department officials to catch the big cat and shift it to forest areas.

Similar incidents of leopard movement were reported in Daginakatte and Yellonahalli villages of Channagiri taluk. Forest officials advised the public not to venture out at night. Villagers urged the department to catch the leopard at the earliest..