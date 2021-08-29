STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Textile park, industrial corridor to come up in Haveri: Karnataka CM Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai declared the state government will develop a 1,000 acre industrial corridor in Haveri that will create employment opportunities for locals.

Published: 29th August 2021 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2021 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

CM Basavaraj Bommai offers Bagina to Durgadevi lake in Hirekerur town of Haveri district on Saturday.

CM Basavaraj Bommai offers Bagina to Durgadevi lake in Hirekerur town of Haveri district on Saturday.

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: In his maiden visit to home district Haveri, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai kickstarted several developmental works and said, “the era of development has begun in Haveri”.

Addressing the long pending demand for improving industrial growth in the district, CM Bommai announced the setting up of a textile park in Shiggaon. He also declared that it will be developed on the line of Mega Textile Park in Delhi, adding that the government will develop a 1,000 acre industrial corridor in Haveri that will create employment opportunities for locals.

CM Bommai launched various developmental works and laying the foundation stone for projects in Haveri on Saturday, August 29, 2021. He said in the next 6-7 months most of the lake filling projects, initiated by then CM B S Yediyurappa, will be completed. “Talks are ongoing with experts regarding the upper Krishna project. The state government is ready to take up all water projects including Ettinahole, Mahadayi,” he said.

The Karnataka government is aiming to vaccinate all eligible people in the state with at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine. The Chief Minister said they are expecting one crore doses of vaccine by next month. According to him, a target was set to vaccinate 5 lakh people everyday in the state. A special vaccine drive will be held to vaccine people in the slum dwellers, he said.

Speaking on the National Education Policy (NEP), CM Bommai said Karnataka is the first state in the country to implement the NEP in higher education. He added that althought there would be some hurdles to introduce the new policy, with the help of the task force committee the government is implementing the NEP smoothly from October.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had launched the lift irrigation project at Channenahalli in Hirekerur taluk. He also launched 24*7 drinking water projects in Ranebennur and the project was taken under AMRUT scheme at the cost of Rs 14.12 crore. The foundation stone for the construction of one lakh litre capacity Ultra Heat Treated milk packing unit was also laid at Jangamanakoppa near Haveri. CM Bommai also handed over 109 tippers to various gram panchayats under solid waste management programme. 

Speaking about Haveri Institute of Medical Science, Bommai said the permanent building is underway and academic activities will start in the next 18 months. Construction work of one lakh litre capacity Ultra Heat Treated milk packing unit will complete in next 18 months and it will start production.

