V-Cs must ensure safety of students on campuses: Ashwath Narayan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It is the responsibility of vice-chancellors to ensure the safety of students and they should take measures to tighten patrolling within campuses, said Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan on Saturday.

He said universities should make the best use of available technology to step up surveillance within campuses. He also suggested the use of drones to beef up vigilance.

On a controversial circular issued by Mysuru University banning girls from moving about on the campus after 6.30 pm, the minister said he spoke to the VC and the circular has been withdrawn.