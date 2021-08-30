STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
15 nursing students test COVID positive in KGF  

By Express News Service

KOLAR:  Kolar district, which has seen very few Covid-positive cases, has seen a sudden spike with 15 positive cases being reported in a nursing college in KGF. Deputy Commissioner Dr Selvamani directed the health department to test all 375 students of the college, and a team of health workers was deputed to the Noorunnisa College of Nursing in Andersonpet area of KGF, to collect samples.

Preliminary probe revealed that the students had arrived from Kerala, Dr Selvamani said. Instructions were given to the tahsildar and health officials to collect more information about their arrival, RT-PCR reports and other details, and submit them immediately.

District Surveillance Officer Dr Chandan told TNIE that the 15 students were admitted in BGML Hospital, and the remaining students were isolated in the hostel, and swabs were collected. The exact number of infections will be known after the test results are out, he said. He said the area was declared a containment zone. KGF City Municipal Commissioner Naveen Chandra said additional staffers will be deputed in the thickly-populated Andersonpet area to disinfect the areas surrounding the college.

Measures will be taken to clean the area twice a day, in coordination with the health and revenue departments, till the cases reduce, he said. Following the outbreak of cases in KGF taluk, which was showing single-digit infections, the authorities appealed to the people of Andersonpet to take all measures to control the spread of the virus.
 

