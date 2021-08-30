STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM to meet experts on Ganesha Chaturthi curbs 

The State Government has banned public celebrations of the festival by setting up pandals and taking out processions owing to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic.

Published: 30th August 2021 03:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2021 03:20 AM

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo |Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has convened a meeting with Covid-19 expert committee members to discuss various issues, including the ensuing Ganesha Chaturthi festivities, on Monday.   

Recently, Yatnal had said that if the State Government imposes Covid-19 restrictions on Ganesha Chaturthi, he will defy them.

Now, senior Congress leader RV Deshpande, too, has said that thousands of people depend on the festival to make their ends meet. “If restrictions are imposed, they will face huge losses,” the former minister said. 
It can be recalled that DR M K Sudarshan, Chairman, Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee, had recommended stricter measures in districts with more than 2% positivity rate.

“We cannot allow festivals, fairs, darshans, pujas and public congregations of any sort. People can celebrate within their homes,” he had said. The decision, however, no rests with Bommai, who will take a final call on Monday and will likely issue fresh guidelines.

