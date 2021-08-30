Family of eight left homeless after house pulled down in Kodagu, seeks justice

Prajna GR By

Express News Service

MADIKERI: Panjiri Yeravara Kunji, a woman from the Yerava community in Kodagu, sat on the road and watched her house being pulled down. Without moving an inch till the end of the demolition process, she sat weeping in the rain. She wept for the only house she had ever known since her birth.

Kunji is a resident of Kannambadi in Devarapura village of South Kodagu. She works as a labourer across several estates and lived in a sheeted house on survey number 215/8 at Kannambadi along with seven other family members. The tiny piece of land that Kunji lived on was gifted to her grandfather nearly 50 years ago from the Waring family (an Anglo-Indian family).

“Kunji’s grandfather used to work in our estate and her family was gifted 215/8 survey number land from my family. The land on 215/8 is still owned by the Waring family and we never asked Kunji’s family to vacate the place,” said Avril, one of the members of the family who is now settled in Chennai. She confirmed that the family has not received any court notice for the eviction of survey number 215/8.

However, on August 20, a resident of the neighbouring plot Sushma Subbaiah led the eviction process of Kunji and her family even as the house the family lived in was pulled down. “We cannot read English. We were shown a court notice and we were forced out of our house,” shared a member from Kunji’s family. She narrated that their family has suffered for many years and added, “We were asked to vacate the place many times by Subbaiah (previous owner of the neighbouring plot). However, after Subbaiah’s death, the exploitation doubled up as his daughter Sushma even hurled abuses against our community.”

When The New Indian Express availed the court notice, the eviction was ordered for 218/8 survey number. However, the RTC with Kunji confirms that they lived on 215/8 survey number that belonged to the Waring family and no eviction was ordered on this plot.

When the Yerava family approached the Gonikoppal police, they said that no complaint was filed in this regard. The family, however, said that they will soon meet with the SP even as they hoped to find justice.