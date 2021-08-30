Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai makes mark as good administrator as he completes one month in office

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As Karnataka prepares for the challenge of the Covid-19 third wave, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai completes his critical first month in office, earning accolades from supporters for his good administration and no-nonsense manner of functioning.

Bommai, who replaced B S Yediyurappa in late July, won over people with his social welfare measures, announcing scholarships for farmers’ children, funds for the deprived classes and women self-help groups. Many legislators and friends greeted him on his 30 days in office, but the Chief Minister, who has about 19 months left of his tenure, is likely to face a number of challenges.

He is yet to prove his mettle on the floor of the assembly and council, and will have to face a belligerent opposition in the upcoming assembly session from September 13 to 24. Having held the law and parliamentary affairs portfolio until recently, it will be a test of his political acumen, as he seeks to ensure that the government holds its ground.

The BJP has managed the Upper House numbers, having struck an understanding with the JDS and appointing JDS legislator Basavaraj Horatti as chairman. In the assembly, the party will have to come up with a strategy to counter the Congress.

Dissidence may have subsided visibly, but continues to dog Bommai, with two legislators sulking over their ministries -- Anand Singh and MTB Nagaraj have made their unhappiness clear, while former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi has been left out in the cold. Party insiders admit that murmurs of dissent have not died down yet. Bommai still has to accommodate four ministers, while there are more than 20 aspirants. Yediyurappa will be looking to accommodate his son B Y Vijayendra, and Bommai will have to do a bit of tightrope walking as he does the bidding of the BJP high command, but keeps everyone happy.

He also has many water resource related conficts to sort out, like Kalasa-Banduri, Yettinahole, Mekedatu and Upper Krishna, which have remained emotional issues. Experts point out that Bommai was water resources minister for five years during the BJP government in 2008-2013, and is likely to be equipped with the expertise to handle it.

What they say

The law and order situation in the state reflects the sad state of governance - DK Shivakumar, KPCC chief

Bommai has taken good decisions on providing scholarships to children of farmers and others. The decisions of the government are in the right direction - Arun Singh, BJP general secretary

The Chief Minister has to ensure that the district in-charge ministers are available to redress grievances of people in their respective districts - Siddaramaiah, Former CM and Congress leader

Achievements

Announces Rs 1,000 crore as special stipend to children of farmers, revises existing schemes, including pension for widows Amrith schemes to mark 75 years of independence Has managed to keep the BJP flock together

