NCB nabs three, seizes 3,400 kg of marijuana

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a joint operation on Saturday, NCB teams from the Bangalore and Hyderabad Zones busted an interstate drug trafficking nexus, arresting three suspects and seizing 3,400 kg of high-grade marijuana in 141 gunny bags. The accused have been identified as D Shinde, MR Kamble, and N Jogdand, all hailing from Latur district in Maharashtra. They were allegedly caught transporting the contraband in a truck.

A senior officer said that the team was tipped off about the transportation of the drug, and it swung into action seizing the truck (of Maharashtra registration), and nabbing the three accused on the Hyderabad Ring Road. The vehicle was carrying the consignment from the Andhra-Odisha border and heading towards Maharashtra via Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

A thorough search revealed 3,400 kg of marijuana that was packed in 141 gunny bags, hidden in the truck. The bags were concealed under tarpaulin sheets and further covered by a large quantity of nursery saplings. The investigation has found that the kingpin handling the consignment is based in Maharashtra.

He had sourced the marijuana to be supplied to several drug syndicates in Pune, Mumbai, and Thane districts in Maharashtra, and other states. These syndicates peddle the contraband at colleges, parties, and among private individuals through an elaborate ground network.

“Since 2020, a total of 1,971 kg of marijuana was seized, resulting in the arrest of eight people. This year, by the end of August 2021, over 7,500 kg has been recovered by the NCB, Bangalore Zone, resulting in the arrest of 25 people,” the officer said.

Illegal ganja (marijuana) cultivation in India is largely concentrated around the Naxal-affected Andhra-Odisha border areas. Ganja from here finds its way all over the country, and is also smuggled to Sri Lanka.