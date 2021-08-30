STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

NCB nabs three, seizes 3,400 kg of marijuana

The vehicle was carrying the consignment from the Andhra-Odisha border and heading towards Maharashtra via Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Published: 30th August 2021 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2021 03:38 PM   |  A+A-

The three accused with the recovered haul of marijuana. (Photo | Express)

The three accused with the recovered haul of marijuana. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a joint operation on Saturday, NCB teams from the Bangalore and Hyderabad Zones busted an interstate drug trafficking nexus, arresting three suspects and seizing 3,400 kg of high-grade marijuana in 141 gunny bags. The accused have been identified as D Shinde, MR Kamble, and N Jogdand, all hailing from Latur district in Maharashtra. They were allegedly caught transporting the contraband in a truck.  

A senior officer said that the team was tipped off about the transportation of the drug, and it swung into action seizing the truck (of Maharashtra registration), and nabbing the three accused on the Hyderabad Ring Road. The vehicle was carrying the consignment from the Andhra-Odisha border and heading towards Maharashtra via Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

A thorough search revealed 3,400 kg of marijuana that was packed in 141 gunny bags, hidden in the truck. The bags were concealed under tarpaulin sheets and further covered by a large quantity of nursery saplings. The investigation has found that the kingpin handling the consignment is based in Maharashtra.

He had sourced the marijuana to be supplied to several drug syndicates in Pune, Mumbai, and Thane districts in Maharashtra, and other states. These syndicates peddle the contraband at colleges, parties, and among private individuals through an elaborate ground network. 

“Since 2020, a total of 1,971 kg of marijuana was seized, resulting in the arrest of eight people. This year, by the end of August 2021, over 7,500 kg has been recovered by the NCB, Bangalore Zone, resulting in the arrest of 25 people,” the officer said.

Illegal ganja (marijuana) cultivation in India is largely concentrated around the Naxal-affected Andhra-Odisha border areas. Ganja from here finds its way all over the country, and is also smuggled to Sri Lanka.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NCB
India Matters
Afghan Taliban Mawlavi Haibatullah Akhundzada
Why has Taliban supreme leader Akhundzada not surfaced? 
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
What a third COVID-19 wave means to your money
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
19-year-old TN woman arrested for 'marrying', sexually assaulting minor
Bharat Biotech unit with 1 crore monthly capacity releases first vax batch

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala to conduct more random tests to identify new COVID clusters
India's Sumit Antil sets a World Record of 68.55 meters and wins the gold medal during the Men's Javelin Throw F44 in the Athletics during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
TOKYO OLYMPICS | Two Golds for India: Sumit Antil, Avani Lekhara create history!
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp