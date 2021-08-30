STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Puttur temple bars non-Hindus from parking, courts controversy

Keshav Prasad Muliya, president of the temple, said there is no boundary line as such to the field. 

Published: 30th August 2021 03:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2021 03:40 AM   |  A+A-

The notice put up by the Puttur Mahalingeshwara temple authorities

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Puttur Mahalingeshwara Temple, which is under the Muzrai Department, has invited criticism after it prohibited non-Hindus from using a paddy field on its premises as the parking space. The temple authorities have put up a notice board, stating that action will be taken if non-Hindus park their vehicles in the area.

Keshav Prasad Muliya, president of the temple, said there is no boundary line as such to the field. “The decision has been taken by the temple committee. The Muzrai Department has been given the authority to take care of the premises. If anyone comes with a request for parking, we will consider it. The decision is also to prevent any unwanted incidents on the temple premises,” Muliya tried to justify. 

Senior Congress leader and former MLA Shakuntala Shetty said the decision of the temple committee is wrong. “People belonging to different faiths pray to Mahalingeshwara and visit the temple. This action was not required. The town does not have enough parking space, and people going to banks, markets and other places used to park their vehicles in the field, “ she added.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra KV told The New Indian Express that he will verify the issue. The notice, put up by the temple authorities, states that the temple comes under the Muzrai Department and only the temple devotees will be allowed to park their vehicles on the field.
Ten days ago, Bajrang Dal, Hindu Jagarana Vedike and other pro-Hindu organisations had demanded that non-Hindus be banned from using the parking space.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puttur temple Karnataka
India Matters
Afghan Taliban Mawlavi Haibatullah Akhundzada
Why has Taliban supreme leader Akhundzada not surfaced? 
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
What a third COVID-19 wave means to your money
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
19-year-old TN woman arrested for 'marrying', sexually assaulting minor
Bharat Biotech unit with 1 crore monthly capacity releases first vax batch

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala to conduct more random tests to identify new COVID clusters
India's Sumit Antil sets a World Record of 68.55 meters and wins the gold medal during the Men's Javelin Throw F44 in the Athletics during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
TOKYO OLYMPICS | Two Golds for India: Sumit Antil, Avani Lekhara create history!
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp