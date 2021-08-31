STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP's Arun Singh to hear out partymen during Mysuru visit

The meeting is aimed at strengthening the party’s base in view of the TP and ZP polls, which are likely to be held in December or early 2022.

Rajya Sabha MP Arun Singh. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Aiming at improving the party’s performance and consolidating support ahead of the taluk and zilla panchayat elections in the state, BJP national general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh will hold a meeting with the party’s office-bearers in the region on Tuesday. The Rajya Sabha member will attend a slew of events, including a meeting with party top leaders and workers from Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts, on Tuesday.

The meeting is aimed at strengthening the party’s base in view of the TP and ZP polls, which are likely to be held in December or early 2022. He will be interacting with district-level office-bearers and also with core committee and mandal presidents and general secretaries. 

According to party insiders, BJP leaders in the region will also raise the issue of legislators from Mysuru missing out on ministerial berths in the Basavaraj Bommai Cabinet. Also, party workers are expected to pour out their grievances to Singh. However, Krishnaraja MLA S A Ramadass said that he will attend the meeting, but remained tight-lipped when asked if he will raise the issue of him missing out a cabinet berth.

