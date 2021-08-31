Expedite disposal of SC, ST atrocity cases, directs Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday directed the officials concerned to focus on the safety and protection of complainants and witnesses in the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and in sensitive cases, to take them to court under police protection.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting of the State Level Vigilance and Monitoring Committee under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989, Bommai said that the State Government has decided to appoint an Additional Advocate General to monitor progress in the cases registered under the Act.

Bommai directed the officials to ensure there are no delays in investigation, filing charge-sheet and prosecution of the cases and ensure an increase in the rate of conviction. The officials have been directed to review the progress every three months and take steps for speedy disposal of cases pending in courts, he said.

Bommai directed the Principal Secretary to the Social Welfare Department to review progress in the cases every month and state-level committee meetings will be held once every three months. Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners should hold meetings every three months to review progress in cases booked under the Act, the CM said. Also, officials have been directed to take stern action against those producing fake caste certificates as well as those issuing such fake certificates.

Under the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act 2006, 1.8 lakh applications have been rejected in Karnataka and the government has decided to constitute a three-member state-level committee comprising members representing these communities, to review it.Bommai directed the officials to make appropriate amendments in the rules to increase the age limit for applying for government jobs under compassionate grounds for family members of victims who died due to atrocity, if any.

Welfare programmes for SCs and STs must be implemented in a time-bound manner, Bommai said, adding that the officials should take steps to provide quality education and employment opportunities for empowerment of the communities. The Act will be amended to ensure that funds allocated for welfare of the communities under the SC sub-plan and STs sub-plan (SCSP/STSP) shall be utilised for the purpose.