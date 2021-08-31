Karnataka: Improve facilities or face action, old age homes told

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, A Narayanaswamy, on Monday directed old-age homes to improve facilities provided at the centres, and warned that the Centre will take action against them if they fail to do so.

Speaking to reporters after visiting old-age homes and deaddiction centres in Bengaluru, the minister said many such centres get funds from the Centre, but do not provide proper facilities. “The Centre gives around Rs 24 lakh to the centres with 15-20 people to provide other facilities. But many do not disclose that they get assistance from the Centre,” Narayanaswamy added.

He said some institutions misuse funds and some of them were even getting funds without even having old-age homes or deaddiction centres. “We have now begun taking steps to ensure that funds are not misused. We started a portal for receiving applications for such grants.

Attendance in such centres will be monitored on a daily basis,” he said. Narayanaswamy said he will discuss with Home Minister Araga Jnanendra about the easy availability of drugs in Bengaluru and measures required to be taken to address it.