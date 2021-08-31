STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Mysuru gangrape: Accused taken to scene of crime

The police, who had produced the accused before the 3rd judicial magistrate first class court, have secured their custody for 10 days.

Published: 31st August 2021 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2021 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Police take the accused arrested in the Mysuru gangrape case to the scene of crime at the Chamundi foothills in Mysuru on Monday | Udayshankar S

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The accused in the gang rape of a college student on the outskirts of the city, who are being interrogated at an undisclosed location, were taken to the crime scene for spot inspection on Monday evening. Four of the five accused were brought around 5.30 pm amidst a drizzle under tight security and were taken around a 500-metre radius of the crime scene as part of the investigation.

The police, who had produced the accused before the 3rd judicial magistrate first class court, have secured their custody for 10 days. The accused were also subjected to medical tests and their hair and skin samples were collected for DNA testing and sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory.

One of the accused, who is a minor, was however, not taken for medical tests or spot inspection as the police are yet to corroborate other evidence to determine his exact age. Meanwhile, the investigators are believed to have come across other leads suggesting that it was not six, but seven people, who were involved in the crime and are on the lookout for the two others.

It was also found that one of the accused, a native of Susaipuram in Tamil Nadu, was a habitual offender and was arrested by Nazarbad police in connection with a sandalwood smuggling case. He, along with three of his associates, were arrested in an inter-state smuggling case but he managed to secure bail, after which he was allegedly involved in more crimes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mysuru gangrape
India Matters
Afghan Taliban Mawlavi Haibatullah Akhundzada
Why has Taliban supreme leader Akhundzada not surfaced? 
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
What a third COVID-19 wave means to your money
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
19-year-old TN woman arrested for 'marrying', sexually assaulting minor
Bharat Biotech unit with 1 crore monthly capacity releases first vax batch

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala to conduct more random tests to identify new COVID clusters
India's Sumit Antil sets a World Record of 68.55 meters and wins the gold medal during the Men's Javelin Throw F44 in the Athletics during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
TOKYO OLYMPICS | Two Golds for India: Sumit Antil, Avani Lekhara create history!
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp