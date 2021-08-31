Mysuru gangrape: Accused taken to scene of crime

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The accused in the gang rape of a college student on the outskirts of the city, who are being interrogated at an undisclosed location, were taken to the crime scene for spot inspection on Monday evening. Four of the five accused were brought around 5.30 pm amidst a drizzle under tight security and were taken around a 500-metre radius of the crime scene as part of the investigation.

The police, who had produced the accused before the 3rd judicial magistrate first class court, have secured their custody for 10 days. The accused were also subjected to medical tests and their hair and skin samples were collected for DNA testing and sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory.

One of the accused, who is a minor, was however, not taken for medical tests or spot inspection as the police are yet to corroborate other evidence to determine his exact age. Meanwhile, the investigators are believed to have come across other leads suggesting that it was not six, but seven people, who were involved in the crime and are on the lookout for the two others.

It was also found that one of the accused, a native of Susaipuram in Tamil Nadu, was a habitual offender and was arrested by Nazarbad police in connection with a sandalwood smuggling case. He, along with three of his associates, were arrested in an inter-state smuggling case but he managed to secure bail, after which he was allegedly involved in more crimes.