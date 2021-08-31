Only religions born in India can protect secularism, says BJP leader CT Ravi

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Only religions which were born in India can protect secularism and the Constitution written by Dr BR Ambedkar, said BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi here on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference here, Ravi alleged that if the people did not support the BJP in their wards, cities or constituencies, ‘mini Pakistans’ will be born.

Ravi, who is here to canvass for BJP candidates for the elections to the Kalaburagi Mahanagara Palike scheduled to be held on Friday, said that he had campaigned in some of the wards on Tuesday and the response of the people in favour of the BJP is encouraging.

The BJP had to come to power to scrap Article 370 and bring J&K into the fold of India in the real sense, he said. Pooh-poohing the Congress claim to be the champion of Dalit welfare, he asked why they had not conferred the Bharat Ratna to Dr Ambedkar when they were in power and why they had not given land for the final rites of the body of Dr Ambedkar in New Delhi.

Leaders of the Congress ruled the country as well as Karnataka for over half a century. Mallikarjun Kharge, Dharam Singh and others of this district have enjoyed power and were ministers in different important portfolios, Ravi noted. What is the contribution of those leaders for developing the district or region, he asked. If they were really committed to development, this area would not have been branded a ‘backward region’, Ravi said. He further said that these leaders developed themselves and neglected the region.

Kalyana Karnataka region is seeing development only after Yediyurappa became Chief Minister. Now the government has given sanction for the 24x7 drinking water project to Kalaburagi city, he said.

Ravi said that his party will come to power in all the three Mahanagara Palikas (Kalaburagi, Hubli & Dharwad and Belagavi).