Panel to study quota demand recast, holds first meeting 

The same committee has now been reconstituted. 

Published: 31st August 2021 05:58 AM

Quota, reservation

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government has reconstituted the high-powered committee, headed by former Upa Lokayukta and retired High Court judge Justice Subhash B Adi, to review the quota demands of various communities.

The three-member committee, consisting of retired IAS officer M R Kamble and Dr B V Vasanthkumar, Assistant Professor, Maharani’s Arts College, Mysuru, held its first meeting on Friday to discuss the terms of reference.

As per the government order issued on July 1, the terms of reference of the committee include whether the Panchamsali Lingayat sub-sect, which is presently in the 3B category, can be included in the 2A category, and if so, under what circumstances.

The committee may indicate steps for implementation of the Justice HN Nagamohan Das Commission report, recommend modalities for including Kurubas as a Scheduled Tribe, and prescribe modalities for including the Veerashaiva-Lingayat and Vokkaliga communities in the central OBC list.

On March 10, the State Government had constituted the committee, headed by Justice Adi and including K Ratnaprabha, former chief secretary, and Dr B V Vasanthkumar, as its members. The same committee has now been reconstituted. 

Panchamasalis are demanding inclusion in the 2A category from the current 3B category and the request has been forwarded to the Backward Classes Commission. Kurubas are demanding that they be included under ST category and an ethnographic study is under way at the University of Mysore.

The SCs/ STs, especially Valmikis, have demanded higher reservations, which has been recommended by the Justice Nagamohan Das panel. The three-member committee is tasked with reviewing all quota-related demands.

