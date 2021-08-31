STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Seven-day institutional quarantine for people entering Karnataka from Kerala

The Karnataka government has mandated seven-day institutional quarantine for people coming from Kerala, including students and employees.

Published: 31st August 2021 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2021 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

A healthcare worker collects swab sample of a man for Covid testing.

A healthcare worker collects swab sample of a man for Covid testing. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has mandated seven-day institutional quarantine for people coming from Kerala, including students and employees. They will have to undergo an RT-PCR test on the eighth day, Revenue Minister R Ashoka announced on Monday. 

Briefing reporters after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai chaired a meeting with experts and ministers to review the Covid-19 situation, Ashoka said cases are increasing in Kerala every day, sometimes exceeding 30,000 cases per day, and the positivity rate is over 19 per cent.  Institutional quarantine is not applicable to tourists or those who come on a short visit. They will have to furnish an RT-PCR negative certificate. The rule is applicable from Tuesday.

Tushar Girinath, Principal Secretary, Revenue Department (disaster management), said institutional quarantine is applicable to students and employees, as they work in offices or study in institutions, raising the risk of spreading the infection. It is the responsibility of the employer or college management to provide quarantine facility and food for seven days, and if they test positive, they should be allowed to stay in the quarantine centre, Girinath added. 

As many people commute to Dakshina Kannada and Kodagu districts from Kerala, weekend curfew as well as night curfew will continue in those districts. These steps are being taken as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the state, he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala quarantine Karnataka COVID 19
India Matters
Afghan Taliban Mawlavi Haibatullah Akhundzada
Why has Taliban supreme leader Akhundzada not surfaced? 
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
What a third COVID-19 wave means to your money
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
19-year-old TN woman arrested for 'marrying', sexually assaulting minor
Bharat Biotech unit with 1 crore monthly capacity releases first vax batch

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala to conduct more random tests to identify new COVID clusters
India's Sumit Antil sets a World Record of 68.55 meters and wins the gold medal during the Men's Javelin Throw F44 in the Athletics during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
TOKYO OLYMPICS | Two Golds for India: Sumit Antil, Avani Lekhara create history!
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp