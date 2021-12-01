BJP worker hurt as factions spar

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Days ahead of the Legislative Council elections, two local factions of the BJP engaged in a clash, leaving a party worker grievously injured. The fight broke out in front of District Minister Gopalaiah, who was chairing a meeting of party leaders in Arsikere on Tuesday.

Ranganath, a supporter of BJP leader Mariswamy, was attacked by supporters of N R Santosh, who was the personal assistant to former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, when the former took local leaders to task for accommodating Santosh on the dais.

Ranganath also alleged that Santosh is neglecting sincere workers in the party. Enraged by the allegations and the treatment meted out to their leader, supporters of Santosh assaulted Ranganath, who was rushed to HIMS Hospital.

Earlier, BJP leaders, including district president H K Suresh, former district president Navile Annappa tried to pacify the irate workers, but to no avail. It may be noted that the party unit in Arsikere is divided between three factions, led by N R Santosh, Mariswamy and GVT Basavaraj.