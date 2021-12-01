STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

BSY, son still hold sway, Vijayendra grooms next-gen

“Vijayendra has also been grooming a set of second-rung leaders as his loyalists, among whom are Mysuru MLC candidate Raghu Koutilya and Mandya’s KR Pet Manju,” said a BJP leader.

Published: 01st December 2021 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2021 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's son and state BJP vice-president BY Vijayendra

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's son and state BJP vice-president BY Vijayendra (Photo | EPS)

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Electioneering has once again pitchforked former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and son BY Vijayendra, BJP state vice-president, into the limelight, and highlighted their role as party lodestars.

The 78-year-old Lingayat strongman, who voluntarily sought support of the JDS in the December 10 Council polls in places where the regional party has not fielded its candidates, has sent a message that he can reach out to leaders across the political spectrum. In response, though, former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy clarified that while he had spoken well about Yediyurappa considering his seniority, it doesn’t mean the JDS will support the BJP.

Interestingly, BJP national general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh, who had travelled to Old Mysuru to strengthen the party in the region, had a spat with Kumaraswamy after he termed the JDS a “sinking boat”. Yediyurappa, meanwhile, has let it be known that after the Council elections, he will take up his pending solo state tour, and visit each district to organise the party.

Meanwhile, Vijayendra has asserted that he is not a “sanyasi” and will contest the 2023 assembly polls as he has been organising the party as its vice-president, indicating that he cannot be ruled out as Yediyurappa’s successor.

“Vijayendra has also been grooming a set of second-rung leaders as his loyalists, among whom are Mysuru MLC candidate Raghu Koutilya and Mandya’s KR Pet Manju,” said a BJP leader. Yediyurappa, who took the liberty of seeking JDS’ support, was also reportedly passive about defending Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his government over the bitcoin issue, raked up by the opposition Congress. 

Except for stating that the guilty will be punished, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi knew about the scam, Yediyurappa did not volunteer to defend any party leaders. Yediyurappa also set off speculation when he called on former chief minister Jagadish Shettar, after the latter’s recent New Delhi visit. While this has given ammunition to talk in political circles, what transpired between the two leaders remains a mystery.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BY Vijayendra BS Yediyurappa BJP
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Four passengers from UK, Netherlands test positive for Covid, samples sent for genome sequencing
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Booster doses of Covid vaccines easiest barrier against Omicron, must be created: Virologist Jacob John
Representational image
End of windfall from Kerala emigrants as foreign remittances reduce to historic low
Justice DK Singh (Photo | allahabadhighcourt.in)
HC judge comes to rescue of SC student, pays fee for admission at IIT-BHU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp