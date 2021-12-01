STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gowda meets PM Modi with demand for IIT in Hassan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers a seat to former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, who met him at Parliament House in New Delhi on Tuesday | Twitter image

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda reiterated his demand for setting up an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Hassan, his home district, during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday.

After the meeting, Gowda tweeted, “I had a cordial meeting with Prime Minister Shri@narendramodi today at his office in the Parliament. I thank him for his time and warmth.” Coming out of the meeting, Gowda told media persons that he had sought time from the PM to discuss establishing an IIT in Hassan as Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had earlier said it is not possible to consider his request.

The Prime Minister assured him that a discussion will be held with Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Gowda said. “Had a great meeting with our former PM Shri @H_D_Devegowda Ji in Parliament today,” Modi too tweeted about the meeting.

Council elections
The JDS patriarch said that he will campaign for the party candidates contesting the Legislative Council elections in Mandya and Tumakuru and former CM HD Kumaraswamy will campaign in all constituencies.

Responding to a question, Gowda said they had no funds to field candidates in all seats. Kumaraswamy will decide on supporting BJP candidates in some seats, he said and added that there was no discussion on continuing the alliance during the next elections.  Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge wants to have an understanding with JDS, but other leaders in his party do not seem to be that keen, he added.

