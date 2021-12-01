Murugesh Nirani seeks survey on KGF industrial complex

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani has directed officials to conduct a survey of over 3,000 acres of unused land belonging to Bharat Gold Mines Limited (BGML) at Kolar Gold Fields (KGF), and submit a report at the earliest.

The State Government plans to set up an Industrial Township in KGF, located around 100 km from Bengaluru. Sources said that during the meeting on Tuesday, the minister informed the officials that the survey needs to be completed early, since the project will help spur industrial growth in Kolar, Bengaluru and the surrounding areas, while also providing employment opportunities to thousands of people.

On August 11, Nirani had submitted a memorandum to Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi, requesting him to permit the State Government to use land at KGF to develop an Industrial Township.