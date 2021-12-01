STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Murugesh Nirani seeks survey on KGF industrial complex

The State Government plans to set up an Industrial Township in KGF, located around 100 km from Bengaluru. 

Published: 01st December 2021 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2021 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka mines minister Murugesh Nirani

Karnataka minister Murugesh Nirani (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani has directed officials to conduct a survey of over 3,000 acres of unused land belonging to Bharat Gold Mines Limited (BGML) at Kolar Gold Fields (KGF), and submit a report at the earliest. 

The State Government plans to set up an Industrial Township in KGF, located around 100 km from Bengaluru. Sources said that during the meeting on Tuesday, the minister informed the officials that the survey needs to be completed early, since the project will help spur industrial growth in Kolar, Bengaluru and the surrounding areas, while also providing employment opportunities to thousands of people.

 On August 11, Nirani had submitted a memorandum to Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi, requesting him to permit the State Government to use land at KGF to develop an Industrial Township.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Murugesh Nirani KGF
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Four passengers from UK, Netherlands test positive for Covid, samples sent for genome sequencing
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Booster doses of Covid vaccines easiest barrier against Omicron, must be created: Virologist Jacob John
Representational image
End of windfall from Kerala emigrants as foreign remittances reduce to historic low
Justice DK Singh (Photo | allahabadhighcourt.in)
HC judge comes to rescue of SC student, pays fee for admission at IIT-BHU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp