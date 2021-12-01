Three girls forced to apologise after dance video outside Talacauvery temple goes viral

Pragna GR By

Express News Service

MADIKERI: Three girls faced the wrath of the Kodava community after their dance video shot outside Talacauvery in Kodagu went viral across social media. The Akhila Kodava Samaj along with many residents from the district condemned the video and demanded its deletion and an apology.

The girls including Dance Karnataka Dance fame Brunda Prabhakar and her friends Rashi Rao and Maithri Kumar had recently visited Kodagu. During their visit to Talacauvery Temple, they shot an Instagram reel at the entrance of the temple and posted it on Instagram and other social media platforms. However, this video did not go well with the Kodava community who spoke out against the girls for 'defaming' the sacrosanct place.

Social media accounts of the girls were flooded with messages from residents who demanded that they delete the video. Further, the Akhila Kodava Samaj released a statement demanding that they apologise and remove the video, warning of a police complaint.

Following these developments, the girls posted a video apologising to the Kodava community and the devotees of the River Cauvery. They stated that the video was not meant to hurt the sanctity of the place and it has now been taken down.