We’re not looking for JDS support in Mysuru seat: Somashekar

District in-charge minister ST Somashekar said the party will definitely win the seat as it is working as a team and reaching out to all panchayat members. 

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The BJP, which lost the last Legislative Council election by a narrow margin, has stepped up its campaign to win first-preference votes in the Mysuru-Chamrajanagar seat in the polls scheduled to be held on December 10. The saffron party is in no mood to seek the support of JDS in the Mysuru-Chamrajanagar seat for the second-preference votes.

District in-charge minister ST Somashekar said the party will definitely win the seat as it is working as a team and reaching out to all panchayat members.  On Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah requesting panchayat members not to cast the second-preference votes, Somashekar said candidates from all the three parties are seeking the first-preference votes. 

“Panchayat members are mature and over 70  per cent are youth who can decide who to elect to the Council,” he added. On December 5, former chief minister B S Yediyurappa will campaign for BJP candidate R Raghu in both districts, he said and added that the party has formed 15  teams to campaign in both districts that have toured Periyapatna, HD Kote and Hunsur taluks. The district in-charge minister said Yediyurappa has appealed to JDS senior leader HD Kumaraswamy to support BJP candidates in places where the latter’s party is not contesting. 

