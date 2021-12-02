STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
10 nursing students test Covid positive in Shivamogga

All the 10 students returned from Kerala a week ago. DHP Dr Rajesh Suragihalli told TNIE that 54 students returned from Kerala a week ago.

Published: 02nd December 2021 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2021 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

covid testing

For representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Ten nursing students of Nanjappa Nursing College have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last two days. All the 10 students returned from Kerala a week ago. DHP Dr Rajesh Suragihalli told TNIE that 54 students returned from Kerala a week ago.

“As per the existing guidelines, they were tested after seven days. Of these, five tested positive on Tuesday and five more on Wednesday. None of the students had any symptoms,” he said. The DHO said that the students returned from Kerala to write their exams. 

