Citizens, experts, organisations press for eggs in midday meals across Karnataka

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Fifty-seven experts, citizens and 17 organisations and institutes under the aegis of 'Our food, Our right- Karnataka' have written an open letter to the education minister to mandatorily provide children of all 31 districts of Karnataka with eggs in midday meals every day.

The government has planned to provide eggs in mid-day meals for 14,44,322 children from seven districts for 46 school days.

The letter comes from organisations including National Coalition on the Education Emergency, Safaikarmachari Kavalu Samithi- Karnataka, Indian Social Institute, Bengaluru, and individuals including Swati Narayan, Right to Food Campaign, and Vidya Dinker, INSAF, among others.

The letter also comes at a time when Lingayat organisations are reported to be demanding reversal of the Karnataka Government’s decision to include eggs in midday meals.

The collective sought to know why eggs should be provided as part of the mid-day meal scheme on all school days to all children in Karnataka.

Quoting the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) 5th round (2019), they said most children in Karnataka do not reach their ideal height and weight.

"Stunting (less height for age) of 35.4% and being underweight (less weight for age) of 32.9% are common in children even before they start their school life, and this is much more so in children from vulnerable communities. We are concerned that these indicators would have worsened considerably due to the pandemic and lockdown," the collective added.