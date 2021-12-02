Dharwad cluster: Genome sequencing finds no new Covid variant

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

DHARWAD: In a huge relief, genome sequencing found no new variant in any of the 113 samples from SDM Medical College. As many as 306 students and a few medical staffers were infected with Covid-19 last week at SDM Medical College and Hospital in Dharwad. All the infected students are under treatment in their hostels, and staffers are quarantined in their houses.

Among the infected, six had mild infection and the remaining asymptomatic. Students with mild symptoms have now recovered. Among the 306 infected, 113 swab samples were sent to a laboratory in Bengaluru for genome sequencing. Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil confirmed that no new variant was traced in these 113 samples.