Dharwad cluster: Genome sequencing finds no new Covid variant

In a huge relief, genome sequencing found no new variant in any of the 113 samples from SDM Medical College.  

Published: 02nd December 2021 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2021 09:30 PM   |  A+A-

Dharwad covid cluster

Students and staff of SDM Medical College in Dharwad queue up Covid19 test in college campus in Dharwad on Friday, Nov 26, 2021. (Photo | EPS)

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

DHARWAD: In a huge relief, genome sequencing found no new variant in any of the 113 samples from SDM Medical College.  As many as 306 students and a few medical staffers were infected with Covid-19 last week at SDM Medical College and Hospital in Dharwad. All the infected students are under treatment in their hostels, and staffers are quarantined in their houses.

Among the infected, six had mild infection and the remaining asymptomatic. Students with mild symptoms have now recovered. Among the 306 infected, 113 swab samples were sent to a laboratory in Bengaluru for genome sequencing. Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil confirmed that no new variant was traced in these 113 samples. 

