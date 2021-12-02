JDS call on truck with BJP for Karnataka MLC polls soon

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After former PM HD Deve Gowda met PM Modi on Tuesday, former CM HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday said the party will soon take a call on going with the BJP in the Council polls. JDS, which has managed to get its member elected as Council chairman despite having only 13 seats in a 75-member house, may not go the whole hog and help the BJP win, as there is much at stake if it is identified closely with BJP. With the 2023 polls just months away the JDS might respond cautiously.