Political storm over ‘murder plot’ by Congress leader against BJP MLA

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An alleged plot to murder BJP MLA and BDA chairman SR Vishwanath created ripples in the state’s political circles on Wednesday. Yelahanka MLA Vishwanath alleged that his political rival from the Congress, Gopalakrishna, has been ‘persistently’ plotting to bump him off. He has filed a complant against the Congress leader.

Home Minister Araga Jnanedra said the government has taken the issue seriously and security for the Bengaluru Development Authority chairman will be stepped up. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is also said to have promised him a thorough probe.

At a press meet on Wednesday, Vishwanath claimed that Gopalakrishna is former CM M Veerappa Moily’s ‘Man Friday’. He alleged that as Gopalakrishna was pushed to the third position in two polls (2013 and 2018), the latter had been tracking his whereabouts for three months through his agents.

“But when Gopalakrishna’s accomplice Kulla Devaraj wrote an apology letter to the CM, Home minister and the city police commissioner and delivered a copy to me as well, which I found outside my house around 7 pm on Tuesday, I realised the gravity of the issue and immediately spoke to the CM and the Home minister seeking necessary action”, Vishwan-ath said.

“Kulla Devaraja apologised for joining hands with Gopalakrishna owing to a financial crisis and confessed to his mistake”, Vishwanath added. In a four-hour unedited video, Gopalakrishna, while speaking to Kulla Devaraja, allegedly insisted on eliminating Vishwanath by roping in ‘supari’ killers from Andhra Pradesh and says he is ready to pay Rs 5 crore. He also suggested creating an impression that the ‘murder’ was over a real estate feud, the BJP MLA said.

Vishwanath also appealed to the Congress to stand by him to check the trend of failed politicians planning to kill their rivals. Rubbishing Vishwanath’s allegations, Gopalakrishna termed it a ploy to tarnish his image. “Let the police trace the call list of Vishwanath and Kulla Devaraj for three months, and the truth will come out. In fact, Vishwanath was giving me trouble in an 8-acre land case”, he alleged, suspecting the authenticity of the video.

“During the CCB interrogation, I have clarified that 80% of the video is fabricated. All allegations against me are false. I never ever tried to hatch a plot to kill Vishwanath. Kulla Devaraj is Vishwanath’s right-hand man who had come to me with a land deal,” Gopalakrishna alleged. Earlier, KPCC president DK Shivakumar said they will not protect those who commit mistakes. He had also accused the BJP MLA of having rowdy elements as hangers-on.

Vishwanath hit back at Shivakumar and questioned him for “backing a person who hatched a murder plot”. Shivakumar had not supported his own party MLA Akhanda Srinivasmurthy when his house was burnt, he said. Vishwanath lodged a complaint against Gopalakrishna, Kulla Devaraj and others at the Rajanukunte police station and a non-cognisable report has been registered.