Turncoat A Manju’s return to Congress fold imminent

HASSAN: The stage seems all set for BJP leader and former minister A Manju’s return to the Congress. He had joined BJP three years ago and fought the 2019 General Elections on a BJP ticket in Gowda’s home turf Hassan, but lost to JDS’ Prajwal Revanna.

Sources revealed that Manju reportedly held a closed-door meeting with senior Congress leaders, including KPCC president D K Shivakumar Also, it may be noted that the Congress top brass finalised an MLC ticket for Manju’s son Mantar Gowda for Kodagu local body seat.

Hassan DCC president Javagal Manjunath and former Congress MLC MA Gopalaswamy had accompanied Manju when he met Shivakumar at the latter’s residence in Bengaluru. Other senior Congress leaders revealed that Shivakumar has assured that he will talk to Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, who is reportedly opposed to Manju’s return to the Congress.

Coming down heavily on Hassan BJP MLA Preetam J Gowda, Manju claimed his son Mantar decided to contest on a Congress ticket after Preetam allegedly interfered with his candidature from Hassan.