STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Turncoat A Manju’s return to Congress fold imminent

Hassan DCC president Javagal Manjunath and former Congress MLC MA Gopalaswamy had accompanied Manju when he met Shivakumar at the latter’s residence in Bengaluru.

Published: 02nd December 2021 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2021 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka Minister A Manju

Former Karnataka Minister A Manju (File Photo | EPS)

By Udaya Kumar B R
Express News Service

HASSAN: The stage seems all set for BJP leader and former minister A Manju’s return to the Congress. He had joined BJP three years ago and fought the 2019 General Elections on a BJP ticket in Gowda’s home turf Hassan, but lost to JDS’ Prajwal Revanna. 

Sources revealed that Manju reportedly held a closed-door meeting with senior Congress leaders, including KPCC president D K Shivakumar Also, it may be noted that the Congress top brass finalised an MLC ticket for Manju’s son Mantar Gowda for Kodagu local body seat. 

Hassan DCC president Javagal Manjunath and former Congress MLC MA Gopalaswamy had accompanied Manju when he met Shivakumar at the latter’s residence in Bengaluru. Other senior Congress leaders revealed that Shivakumar has assured that he will talk to Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, who is reportedly opposed to Manju’s return to the Congress. 

Coming down heavily on Hassan BJP MLA Preetam J Gowda, Manju claimed his son Mantar decided to contest on a Congress ticket after Preetam allegedly interfered with his candidature from Hassan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress  A Manju BJP
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Not fully vaccinated? No entry at malls, parks in Bengaluru
American company to invest Rs 31,000 crore in Chennai firm
(Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
Omicron scare: 21 Russia returnees go untested in Kerala
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Brave Kerala teen catches harasser, hands him over to police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp