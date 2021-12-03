STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
11 students from school in Karnataka's Kodagu test positive for Covid-19, all asymptomatic

A BMC health worker observes a swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 test, at Dadar railway station in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

All students in the institution were made to take the Covid-19 tests. (Representational Photo)

By Pragna G R 
Express News Service

MADIKERI: A total of eleven students from Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Kodagu Vidyalaya (BVBKV) in Madikeri tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

On November 27, a student of eighth grade in BVBKV institution tested positive for the virus. Further, another student tested positive from the same class on November 29.

Following this, the institution management arranged for all the students of eight grade to undergo Covid tests and the results were obtained on Friday. Nine more students from the same class tested positive.

DHO Dr Venkatesh confirmed, "I, along with DC BC Sateesha and other district administration officials visited the school. We have ordered the management to conduct tests on all the students from 6th to 10th grade and the same is ongoing." 

Meanwhile, sources from the school management confirmed that the positive tested students are asymptomatic and have been isolated at their homes.

Earlier this week, two students from St Joseph’s Convent in Madikeri had tested positive for Covid as well. Following this, all students in the institution were made to take the Covid-19 tests.

Meanwhile, DHO Dr Venkatesh said that there have been no clinical signs of the new Omicron variant in the district and no samples have been sent from the district for genome sequencing. 

