Irked by Karnataka government's delay, 62-year-old Syed Issaq starts rebuilding library on his own

MYSURU: With the Karnataka government and authorities failing to fulfil their promise of constructing a library at the place where 62-year-old daily wager's public library was up in flames, Syed Issaq, who had taken vow to rebuild it, has started the work on his own.

On April 9, Syed Issaq, a popular face among the residents of Rajiv Nagar and Shanti Nagar in the city, was in shock when his old library, consisting of over 11,000 books, was reduced to ashes.

Deprived of education, he wanted to ensure that others should not face the same plight and built this library on a 20x20 ft space at a corner of a park near his house, spending money from his own pocket, to ensure people in the region learn, read and speak Kannada.

However, a cigarette butt thrown by a man walking nearby, burnt the entire library constructed in a shed.

After a report published by The New Indian Express, Fathaheen Misbah, a techie, set up an online fundraiser which garnered huge response from across the globe collecting nearly Rs 29 lakh within a span of three to four days.

However, as the state government announced that considering the great work of Issaq, it would rebuild the library. Later, the funds were returned to the donors on their requests.

But months have passed, there is no progress in the project as MCC, MUDA and the district administration sat silent on the issue as over 10,000 books that were sent to him by people are with him waiting to find a place.

"I waited all these days and whenever I spoke to the library authorities, they would say the foundation stone would be laid soon. But, there has been no progress. I used to keep the books, newspapers open without any roof to cover them all these days. Things used to get worse when it rained and I had to run taking all these along. With no hope, I have decided to rebuild the library on my own. I will build a shed, install CCTVs and draw people's attention again to the library," said Issaq, after performing the ground breaking ceremony of the library on Thursday.

However, officials informed that MUDA, MCC and the library department would jointly share the cost but they got transferred. MUDA then clarified that they would not give financial aid as they had handed over the land. "Now. we are depending on funds from the MCC," said an official.

Meanwhile, speaking to The New Indian Express, Fathaheen Misbah said, "The funds were raised with a noble intention of rebuilding the library by forming a concerned group of citizens from Mysuru for the love of the state, Kannada and the spirit of the man. However, the government came forward to execute the project. So, it seemed that refunding the money was the best option as the donors expressed their concerns over handing over the funds to the government to rebuild the library. But, now this plan too has gone in doldrums. It's heartening to see that Issaq has succeeded in giving wings to his vision and dream,"