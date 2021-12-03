STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka's new Covid guidelines: Parents of children attending schools must be double vaccinated

The guidelines were issued after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a meeting with experts to discuss the state's strategy to contain the spread of Covid.

Published: 03rd December 2021 05:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2021 05:49 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects swab samples of a man at a primary health centre on Kamaraj Road in Bengaluru on Wednesday | Vinod Kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After India's first two Omicron cases - one a 66-year-old South African and the other a 46-year-old Bengaluru doctor with no travel history - were reported from Karnataka, the state government on Friday issued fresh Covid-19 guidelines. 

It is now mandatory for parents of all children below 18 years to be compulsorily vaccinated with two doses of Covid-19 vaccines if they are to send their wards to school. The state has also now made it mandatory for everyone to be double vaccinated if they wish to enter malls, cinema halls/theatres.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said the government will take measures for proactive monitoring and surveillance. They will also ensure a focused implementation of the five-fold strategy of test-track-treat-vaccinate. Adherence to COVlD-appropriate behaviour will also be emphasised upon to prevent the spread of the new variant in the state.

ALSO READ | Karnataka gears up for third COVID wave, to set up special ICU and ward for Omicron patients

"Parents of children below l8 years who are going to school and college should be compulsorily vaccinated with two doses of Covid vaccine," the Minister said.

Meanwhile, the number of participants at all gatherings, meetings, conferences, will strictly be limited to 500 people only and COVID appropriate behaviour has to be strictly enforced during the events. The responsibility to ensure this will be with the organisers.

The government also directed all educational institutions to postpone cultural activities till January 15, 2022.

Compulsory testing of health workers, senior citizens above 65 years and persons with comorbidities will be undertaken by the Government, the guidelines further stated.

ALSO WATCH | COVID India: Entry points alerted as more Omicron cases detected in the country

Comments

