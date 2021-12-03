Karnataka's new Covid guidelines: Parents of children attending schools must be double vaccinated

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After India's first two Omicron cases - one a 66-year-old South African and the other a 46-year-old Bengaluru doctor with no travel history - were reported from Karnataka, the state government on Friday issued fresh Covid-19 guidelines.

It is now mandatory for parents of all children below 18 years to be compulsorily vaccinated with two doses of Covid-19 vaccines if they are to send their wards to school. The state has also now made it mandatory for everyone to be double vaccinated if they wish to enter malls, cinema halls/theatres.

The guidelines were issued after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a meeting with experts to discuss the state's strategy to contain the spread of Covid.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said the government will take measures for proactive monitoring and surveillance. They will also ensure a focused implementation of the five-fold strategy of test-track-treat-vaccinate. Adherence to COVlD-appropriate behaviour will also be emphasised upon to prevent the spread of the new variant in the state.

"Parents of children below l8 years who are going to school and college should be compulsorily vaccinated with two doses of Covid vaccine," the Minister said.

Meanwhile, the number of participants at all gatherings, meetings, conferences, will strictly be limited to 500 people only and COVID appropriate behaviour has to be strictly enforced during the events. The responsibility to ensure this will be with the organisers.

The government also directed all educational institutions to postpone cultural activities till January 15, 2022.

Compulsory testing of health workers, senior citizens above 65 years and persons with comorbidities will be undertaken by the Government, the guidelines further stated.

